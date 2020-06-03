Left Menu
Development News Edition

Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer join protest against George Floyd’s killing

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:22 IST
Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer join protest against George Floyd’s killing
Robert Pattinson's former love, Kristen Stewart sparked dating rumours with Dylan Meyer in mid-August 2019 after they were photographed smooching on the streets of New York City. Image Credit: Instagram / Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart's name is synonymous to Robert Pattinson and fans always like to talk about them. But they are no longer the real love-couple and the Twilight actress is reportedly in love with Dylan Meyer.

New reports suggest that Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, sparked by the recent police killing of black man George Floyd. However, Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend kept her nose and mouth covered with a pastel blue facial covering.

Kristen Stewart kept herself mostly covered up, Daily Mail noted. She left a glimpse of her toned midriff exposed, while walking toward a demonstration to campaign against violence and systemic racism towards black people. The protest sparked by the recent killing of a black man George Floyd by the police.

Robert Pattinson's former love, Kristen Stewart sparked dating rumours with Dylan Meyer in mid-August 2019 after they were photographed smooching on the streets of New York City. "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan," a source told E! that time. The source further added that The Twilight actress was 'focussed' on her bond with Dylan Meyer.

Even the relationship between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer was seen quite clear from the latter's Twitter post. "There is nothing like falling in love with someone to make you abruptly aware of all the different dumb/embarrassing/unsolicited directions your hair can go," Dylan Meyer tweeted in September 2019.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood celebrities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet nod for amendment to EC Act, 2 ordinances to promote barrier-free trade

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the six-a-and-half decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move that will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers in...

Mumbai airport suspends operations till 7 pm as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain shut till 7 pm on Wednesday as a preventive step due to the ongoing landfall of Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai International Ltd MIAL said. Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decide...

Germany wants to kick extremists out of military faster

The German government has agreed on a bill that would speed up the dismissal of soldiers involved in extremism or serious crimes. Current military rules mean that soldiers who have served for more than four years can only be kicked out afte...

Dissidence to continue in K'taka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their discontent. Siddaramaiahs co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020