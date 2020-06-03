Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer join protest against George Floyd’s killing

Kristen Stewart's name is synonymous to Robert Pattinson and fans always like to talk about them. But they are no longer the real love-couple and the Twilight actress is reportedly in love with Dylan Meyer.

New reports suggest that Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, sparked by the recent police killing of black man George Floyd. However, Robert Pattinson's former girlfriend kept her nose and mouth covered with a pastel blue facial covering.

Kristen Stewart kept herself mostly covered up, Daily Mail noted. She left a glimpse of her toned midriff exposed, while walking toward a demonstration to campaign against violence and systemic racism towards black people. The protest sparked by the recent killing of a black man George Floyd by the police.

Robert Pattinson's former love, Kristen Stewart sparked dating rumours with Dylan Meyer in mid-August 2019 after they were photographed smooching on the streets of New York City. "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan," a source told E! that time. The source further added that The Twilight actress was 'focussed' on her bond with Dylan Meyer.

Even the relationship between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer was seen quite clear from the latter's Twitter post. "There is nothing like falling in love with someone to make you abruptly aware of all the different dumb/embarrassing/unsolicited directions your hair can go," Dylan Meyer tweeted in September 2019.

