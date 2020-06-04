Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual
Weeks after splitting up with boyfriend Cole Sprouse, actor Lili Reinhart on Wednesday opened up about her sexuality and identified herself as a bisexual.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:27 IST
Weeks after splitting up with boyfriend Cole Sprouse, actor Lili Reinhart on Wednesday opened up about her sexuality and identified herself as a bisexual. The 'Riverdale' actor took to Instagram stories to share that she will be joining the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood, California, and talked about her sexuality.
"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join," she wrote alongside a flyer that had the details of the event. This comes weeks after the 23-year-old ended her three-year-long relationship with 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actor Cole Sprouse. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lili Reinhart
- Cole Sprouse
- Riverdale
- California