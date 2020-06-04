Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor condole legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's demise

As the legendary filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:58 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor condole legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's demise
Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the legendary filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise. Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher took to social media to condole his demise.

In a tweet, Amitabh Bachchan was seen recalling working with the departed filmmaker in 'Manzil.' "Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India," tweeted Bachchan. "Did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .... in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'" Bachchan's tweet further read.

Senior actor Anupam Kher, on the other hand, posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he is seen expressing sorrow over the demise of the 'Khatta Meetha' director. "Basu Chatterjee ke nidhan ke baare mei pata chala, swabhavik si baat hai ki dil ke kisi kone me tees si uthi. Kuchh logo ke jaane se lagta hai jaise poora ka poora sansthaan chala gaya (I got to know about the demise of Basu Chatterjee. It is very natural that a part of heart was in pain. Some people's demise seems like the loss of an entire instution)," Kher said in the video.

"We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. #BasuChatterjee," Kher further tweeted along with the video. Actor Anil Kapoor also posted a picture of the late legendary filmmaker and penned down a condolence message.

"A director who was always ahead of his time... Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace," Kapoor wrote. The veteran filmmaker who is known for films like 'Choti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha' passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai.

His last rites will be performed at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium at 3 pm. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Inovio partners with non-profit organization to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said it partnered with non-profit organization International Vaccine Institute to begin an early trial of the U.S. biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine on humans later this month.The company said the...

Spain to investigate airlines which haven't offered refunds for cancelled flights

Spains government has requested an investigation into several airlines for allegedly breaching European Union regulations on compensation for cancelled flights, Consumer Protection Minister Alberto Garzon said on Thursday. As the coronaviru...

BRIEF-Emirates Offers Flights For Passengers To 29 Cities And Resumes Transits Through Dubai Hub

EMIRATES AIRLINE EMIRATES OFFERS FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS TO 29 CITIES AND RESUMES TRANSITS THROUGH ITS DUBAI HUB MORE FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 15TH JUNE BETWEEN DUBAI AND 16 CITIES BAHRAIN, MANCHESTER, ZURICH, VIENNA, A...

Swiss court blocks extradition of alleged PKK functionary to Germany

A Swiss court blocked the extradition to Germany of an alleged regional leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, ruling that German authorities had not made enough of a case against the man whose group is not banned in Switzerland. The PK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020