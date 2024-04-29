Left Menu

Tragedy in Cauvery Confluence: Five Engineering Students Lose Lives

Tragically, five engineering students, including three women, drowned in the Cauvery River at Mekedatu in Karnataka. The victims were caught in a whirlpool while swimming with fellow classmates from Bengaluru. The deceased included Harshita, Abhishek, Tejas, Varsha, and Neha. The surviving students fled after witnessing the incident.

PTI | Ramanagara | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:40 IST
Five students of an engineering college, including three women, drowned at the confluence of the Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Kanakapura Taluk of the district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were among 12 students who had come here from Bengaluru, Satanur police said.

When they were swimming, they were caught in a whirlpool and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Harshita (20), Abhishek (20), Tejas (21), Varsha (20) and Neha (19).

The remaining seven students fled after their friends drowned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

