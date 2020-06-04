'Chernobyl' rules 2020 BAFTA TV nominations

Left Menu
HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' takes a huge step towards the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with sweeping 14 nominations.

HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' takes a huge step towards the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with sweeping 14 nominations. The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.

Meanwhile, Netflix show 'The Crown' has seven BAFTA TV nods in the kitty, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Amazon hit 'Fleabag' and Netflix thriller 'Giri/Haji' has received six nominations each. Other nominations include BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' and Channel 4's Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne scripted 'The Virtues' with five nods apiece.

Netflix hits 'Sex Education' and 'Top Boy' along with BBC thriller 'Killing Eve' scored four nominations. Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have been nominated for the forthcoming BAFTA TV Awards

-- Leading actor (Female) Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty -- Leading actor (Male)

Stephen Graham, The Virtues Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji Callum Turner, The Capture

-- Supporting actor (Female) Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World

Helen Behan, The Virtues Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy -- Supporting actor (Male)

Joe Absolom, A Confession Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

-- Entertainment performance Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show -- Male Performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4 Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, Home - Channel 4 Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

-- Female performance in a comedy programme Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam Sarah Kendall, Frayed

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag -- Drama series

The Crown The End Of The F***Ing World

Gentleman Jack Giri/Haji

-- Single drama Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing The Left Behind

Responsible Child -- Mini-series

A Confession Chernobyl

The Victim The Virtues

-- Soap and continuing drama Casualty

Coronation Street Emmerdale

Holby City -- International

Euphoria Succession

Unbelievable When They See Us

-- Entertainment programme The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK -- Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show The Last Leg

The Ranganation Taskmaster

-- Scripted comedy Catastrophe

Derry Girls Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats -- Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Snackmasters

-- Must-see moment Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne

Fleabag, Confessional scene Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King

Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy Line of Duty, John Corbett's death

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor -- Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches) The Hunt for Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure)

-- Single documentary The Abused

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me The Family Secret

The Last Survivors -- Factual series

Crime and Punishment Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Leaving Neverland Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure

-- Reality and constructed factual Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry's Heroes: The Full English Race Across The World

RuPaul's Drag Race UK -- Specialist factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back Seven Worlds, One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

-- News coverage Hong Kong Protests

ITV News At Ten: Election Results Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime -- Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: England v USA Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

-- Live event Blue Planet Live

Election 2019 Live: The Results Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live -- Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster Brain In Gear

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts)

Winners of the 2020 British Academy Television Craft Awards will be revealed on July 17, and the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on July 31. (ANI)

