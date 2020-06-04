Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali TV serials to start shooting from June 10

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:40 IST
Bengali TV serials to start shooting from June 10

After a break of over two months, shooting of Bengali television serials will start from June 10 without child artistes and putting in place all measures to prevent coronavirus infection, state minister Arup Biswas said on Thursday. Elderly actors, who are above 65, may join work after submitting a written undertaking that they are coming to the shooting floor willingly, he said.

"Shooting for serials will recommence from June 10 but no child actor will be allowed," Biswas told reporters after a meeting with representatives of television channels, artistes, producers and technicians. Biswas is the state's PWD, youth affairs and sports minister, but he also looks after the entertainment industry.

It was also decided that intimate scenes will not be shot at present, one of the producers present at the meeting said. The state government issued a notification on May 30, allowing shootings of serials, web series, and feature films from June 1 with the gathering of a maximum of 35 people.

However, filming of reality shows is still not permitted. After the notification was issued, the stakeholders had said resumption of actual filming could take a little more time as producers have to chalk out logistics as per new guidelines.

The guidelines related to serial shoots chalked out during the past few days were ratified at the meeting on Thursday. The measures for resumption of film shoots and web series will be decided at another meeting on June 7. "There has been a significant change in pre- and post-Covid 19 situations. We have to adapt to that change," one of the serial producers and director Leena Gangopadhyay said.

About shooting of intimate scenes, she said such scenes are generally not shown in serials. "If an intimate scene is necessary, there are many ways to shoot it. One doesn't need to shoot it in an explicit way," Gangopadhyay said.

All stakeholders of the city's entertainment industry had decided to suspend shooting of feature films, TV serials and web series from March 18 to 30 in the wake of the novel coronavirus scare. Later, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 and it was extended several times..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

People across world sign 927 petitions, seek justice for pregnant elephant killed in Kerala district

Hours before the world observes World Environment Day, people across the world have expressed their outrage through a petition platform over inhumane killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. In less than 24 hours, as many as 927 petitions ...

CIDCO waives charges on delayed payment of installments by homebuyers during lockdown

Navi Mumbai town planning authority CIDCO on Thursday said it has waived delayed payment charges on the instalment amount paid by homebuyers under its various housing schemes during the lockdown period. The authority has also granted a mora...

COVID-19: UAE says it provided 708 tonnes of medical aid, supplies to 62 countries

As part of global efforts to combat COVID-19, the UAE has provided more than 708 tonnes of medical aid, personal protection kits, and supplies to 62 countries, including India, with direct beneficiaries exceeding 708,000 health workers, a U...

UK to make face coverings compulsory on public transport

Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries in England from June 15, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.As of Monday 15th of June, face coverings will become mandatory on public tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020