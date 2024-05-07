68 pc voter turnout recorded in seven Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh

A voter turnout of 68 per cent was recorded in seven out of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh, where polling was held by and large peacefully in the third and last phase of the general elections in the state on Tuesday, a poll official said.

Polling was held between 7 am and 6 pm in seven seats - Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates), Surguja and Raigarh (both reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates), he said. As per the Election Commission's app, 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the seven seats.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Raigarh at 77.02 per cent, while Bilaspur recorded the lowest at 60.05 per cent. Surguja recorded 75.26 per cent voting, Korba 74.02 per cent, Durg 67.91 per cent, Janjgir-Champa 63.08 per cent and Raipur 62.71 per cent. In the 2019 general elections, Raipur seat had recorded a turnout of 66 per cent, Durg 71.68 per cent, Bilaspur 64.36 per cent, Korba 75.28 per cent, Janjgir-Champa 65.58 per cent, Surguja 77.30 per cent and Raigarh 77.78 per cent, it said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his family members voted in Bagia, their native village in Jashpur district in the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to reporters, Sai appealed to voters to exercise their voting rights, and exuded confidence that the BJP will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

''The feedback of polling in the first two phases for four Lok Sabha seats, the huge response of people during public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other leaders, and the impact of works done in the 10 years of Modi government and three months of our government in Chhattisgarh, clearly indicate that we are going to win all 11 seats in the state,'' he said.

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav favouring quota to Muslims, Sai said, ''Their statements make no sense. These people have become extinct species. They indulged in corruption their entire life and have lost the public's trust.'' Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife cast their votes in Civil Lines, Raipur.

A 71-year-old man collapsed and died while standing in a queue to cast his vote in a village in Jashpur district under the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, officials said.

Jartiyus Toppo was waiting to cast his vote at polling booth no 303 in Jamtoli village when he collapsed, a government official said.

The man had reached the polling booth with his son on a motorcycle, he said.

The man was immediately taken to a room at the booth by poll and security personnel and later shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, and prima facie, cardiac arrest seems to be the cause of death, the official added.

Meanwhile, 13 people were injured when swarms of bees attacked them in two polling booths of separate constituencies in north Chhattisgarh.

While eight electorates were stung by a swarm of bees at polling booth in Government High School in Aara village in Jashpur district under Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, five persons sustained injuries in a similar incident at Jawaharnagar polling booth in Balrampur district under Surguja constituency, officials said.

''In Jashpur case, the injured were admitted to the district hospital in an ambulance. The injured in the Balrampur case were provided treatment at a nearby health centre,'' they said, adding that their condition was stated to be normal.

The fate of 168 candidates, including 26 women, in the third and final phase of elections in Chhattisgarh have been locked in the EVMs.

Raipur had the maximum number of 38 candidates in the fray, followed by 37 in Bilaspur, 27 in Korba, 25 in Durg, 18 in Janjgir-Champa, 13 in Raigarh, and 10 in Surguja.

The main contest is between the Congress and the BJP, which won 10 out of the total 11 seats in the three general elections from 2004 to 2014. In the 2019 polls, the BJP bagged nine seats, while the Congress got two seats.

A total of 1,39,01,285 persons, including 69,33,121 men, 69,67,544 women and 620 members of the third gender, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase.

There were 15,701 polling booths in the seven constituencies, of which 25 were categorised as vulnerable and 1,072 as critical.

In the high-profile Raipur seat, the contest was between BJP's influential leader and incumbent state minister Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress' Vikas Upadhyay, a former MLA.

In another high profile Korba seat, BJP fielded its influential woman leader and former MP Saroj Pandey against Congress' sitting MP Jyotsana Mahant, wife of incumbent leader of opposition Charandas Mahant.

In Durg, the Congress chose a fresh face Rajendra Sahu against sitting BJP MP Vijay Baghel.

In Bilaspur seat, Congress has fielded incumbent MLA Devendra Yadav while BJP has fielded Tokhan Sahu, a former MLA.

In the lone SC-reserved seat Janjgir-Champa, former state minister Shivkumar Dahariya is Congress' nominee and Kamlesh Jangde, a woman leader, was the BJP nominee.

In Surguja, the contest was between BJP's Chintamani Maharaj, who defected from the Congress before the last assembly polls, and Congress' Shashi Singh, a fresh face.

In the tribal-dominated Raigarh BJP's Radheshyam Rathiya was pitted against Congress' Dr Menka Devi Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Sarangarh.

