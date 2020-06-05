Left Menu
The Sweet bassist Steve Priest dies at 72

PTI | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:59 IST
Steve Priest, bassist of popular British glam-rock band The Sweet, has died at the age of 72. Priest’s band members confirmed the news on Twitter sharing a statement from the musician’s family. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce at 8:25 am (Pacific Time) today, Steve Priest, founding member of The Sweet, passed away,” the statement read. The cause of death has not been announced yet. The Sweet emerged as one of the most successful bands from glam-rock era in the 1970s. Priest founded the group in the late 1960s with singer Brian Connolly, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker

The band became popular in the UK with their lightweight and easy bubblegum pop songs like “Ballroom Blitz,” “Little Willie,” “Wig Wam Bam”, but penned more serious songs like "Action" and "Fox on the run" to make foray into the US music scene. In 1971 the group completely went into the glam zone, with Priest putting on a lot of makeup, to accompany his shimmery attire and heels. The Sweet disbanded in 1981

Priest is survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle and Maggie and three grandchildren, Jordan, Jade and Hazel.

