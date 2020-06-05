Ranveer Singh marks 5 years of 'Dil Dhadakne Do' with throwback selfie

Actor Ranveer Singh marked the fifth anniversary of his hit film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' with a throwback picture from the sets of the film. Ranveer took to Instagram to post the selfie.

"5 years of #DilDhadakneDo," he wrote in the caption. Struck by nostalgia with Ranveer's picture, director of the film Zoya Akhtar commented, "take me back."

The post was flooded with scores of messages by fans and friends of the actor. 'Dil Dhadakne Do' also starred Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Shefali Shah.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was based on the life-changing experiences of a family. (ANI)