Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi's quarantine ends, 3 coronavirus infected staff recover

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday said three coronavirus-infected members of his household staff have now fully recovered and they have tested negative for the disease. He added that his 14-day home quarantine along with his two daughters has also ended.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:16 IST
Film Producer Boney Kapoor (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday said three coronavirus-infected members of his household staff have now fully recovered and they have tested negative for the disease. He added that his 14-day home quarantine along with his two daughters has also ended. Boney Kapoor lives in Mumbai with his two daughters -- actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.

"Happy to share that while my daughters and I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid-19, have fully recovered and tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended and we look forward to starting afresh," he tweeted. In addition, the 64-year-old producer prayed for a speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering from Covid-19 and urged everyone to stay safe by strictly following guidelines issued by the government.

He further thanked the frontline warriors for their hard work and support to everyone in these difficult times. "My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid-19 virus," he wrote. On May 19, Boney Kapoor through a written statement informed that his house staff was tested positive for coronavirus.

He also addressed that the family will be following the 14 days of self-quarantine and will follow the instructions, guidelines provided by BMC, and the medical team. (ANI)

