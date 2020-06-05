Anil Kapoor recalls 'memories with best people' as 'Dil Dhadakne Do' turns five

As the romantic comedy-drama film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' completed five years of its release on Friday, actor Anil Kapoor recalled some fond memories that he shared with his fellow cast members during the shoot. To mark the fifth anniversary of the hit film, the 'Malang' actor shared some throwback pictures from the sets of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor posted four monochrome photographs and one of them featured a dramatic pose given by the lead actors of the flick including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Shefali Shah and others. [{b3eec6e6-47e6-4e12-b587-fddc94280fc7:intradmin/Anil_Kapoor_inline_5-6-20.PNG}]

"The ship full of love, fun, happiness, and laughter set sail 5 years ago! A sea full of memories with the best people! #5YearsOfDilDhadakneDo #ZoyaAkhtar," the 'Judaai' actor tweeted. Earlier, actor Ranveer Singh hopped on to Instagram and shared a throwback selfie picture to mark the five-year completion of the movie.

Struck by nostalgia with Ranveer's picture, director of the film Zoya Akhtar commented, "take me back." The widely -loved movie was based on the life-changing experiences of a family. (ANI)