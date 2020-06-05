Music composer Sajid Khan thanks hospital staff for taking care of brother Wajid

Music composer Sajid Khan on Friday thanked the team of doctors and the hospital staff that took care of his brother Wajid Khan. In a statement posted on the music director duo’s Instagram page, Sajid said Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on June 1 at the 00:30 am in Surana Sethi's hospital here. The musician said that Wajid had a successful kidney transplant last year and was undergoing treatment for a throat infection in the hospital. Sajid said Dr Prince Surana was like a family and cared for Wajid like a brother with his team of doctors. "...the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment,” he added. Sajid had told PTI that Wajid had died of cardic arrest, while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, a family source had revealed that Sajid and Wajid’s mother, Razina Khan, also tested positive for coronavirus. Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" and went on to work on actor's various films including "Garv" , "Tere Naam" , "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge", "Partner" , "Veer", “Wanted”, "Dabangg" franchise and “Ek Tha Tiger”.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like "Mera He Jalwa", "Fevicol Se" and for Akshay in "Chinta Ta Chita Chita" from the film "Rowdy Rathore" , among others. He had recently co-composed Salman's songs "Pyaar Karona" and "Bhai Bhai", which the actor released on his YouTube channel amid lockdown.