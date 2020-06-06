Jon Favreau gives update on 'The Mandalorian' S2

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has said that the second season of hit Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian" will arrive on time. During a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival, the filmmaker said the team had completed filming for season two before the industrywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down. Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us," Favreau said. The second season of the show is expected to debut in October this year.

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

In the sophomore season, the cast will be joined by Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison and Michael Biehn. Favreau, who created the series, serves as director alongside Dave Filoni, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez, among others.

"As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it's really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it," the filmmaker added..