He had strange understanding of rain: Irrfan's son Babil

As monsoon hit the city, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil recalled how connected his late father was with the rain. Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. The 54-year-old actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan. Babil said nothing matches up to the experience of listening to his father passionately talking about rain. “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. “He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him," he wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photograph of Irrfan clicked with a camel in a desert.

Sutapa also remembered Irrfan as Mumbai witnessed its first rain of the season. "Thank you so much I hear you... Yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul… Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us," she posted on Facebook alongside pictures of the actor. Irrfan's last film was "Angerzi Medium" which released March.