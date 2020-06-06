Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushmita Sen makes thrilling comeback with digital debut 'Aarya,' shares trailer

After a gap of five years, actor Sushmita Sen has made a thrilling comeback with the captivating trailer of her debut web series 'Aarya', which is all set to air on June 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:25 IST
Sushmita Sen makes thrilling comeback with digital debut 'Aarya,' shares trailer
Still from the official trailer of 'Aarya' featuring actor Sushmita Sen (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of five years, actor Sushmita Sen has made a thrilling comeback with the captivating trailer of her debut web series 'Aarya', which is all set to air on June 19. The trailer of the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya marks the return of the former Miss Universe to the acting industry.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sen announced the release of the trailer and wrote: "How long can she stay away from crime, when it runs in her blood? Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya trailer out now!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE!! Saare episodes, June 19 se #hotstarspecialsaarya I LOVE YOU GUYS!!" The 44-year-old actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The trailer shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman. The two-minute and 21-second long trailer begins with shots of the beautiful moments shared by Aarya with her three children and her businessman husband, essayed by actor Chandrachur Singh.

The plot takes a U-turn when her husband is shot in broad daylight by some unknown. Aarya further takes up her husband's business, to discover if there are any dark secrets. The story gradually unfolds several twists and turns with a mother putting her all efforts to save her children.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also have stars including Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...

Deceased Delhi Police constable's test report positive for COVID-19

A Delhi Police constable, who died at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on June 3, was coronavirus positive according to test report that came on Friday, police officials said on Saturday. They said that the constable had not been...

Union minister seeks report from Punjab govt over 'seed scam'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said his ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the alleged seed scam. Three people were arrested in the state after the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal highli...

Three more COVID-19 deaths push toll to 39 in J-K

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to 39, officials said. While two deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley, another was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020