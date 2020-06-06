Left Menu
Tiger King's Jeff Lowe to have his own reality TV show

06-06-2020
Tiger King's Jeff Lowe to have his own reality TV show
Jeff said his reality show is currently under pre-production and no premiere date has been fixed yet.

"Tiger King" star and zookeeper Jeff Lowe has revealed that he and his wife Lauren Lowe have landed their own reality TV series. Jeff said the show "will divulge a lot more information about the relationship" he shared with Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving 22 years in prison for plotting to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin. "It'll be our narrative on the 'Tiger King' with evidence to support our sides of the stories. And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe's facility to the new facility.

"And then the day-to-day struggle of running something as big as a 60-acre animal park and all the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and fighting all of the animal rights groups," he told People magazine. Netflix released "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on March 26. Penned and directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the docu-series focuses on the life and crimes of Joe Exotic, a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

Jeff said his reality show is currently under pre-production and no premiere date has been fixed yet. "They haven't even given us an exact date of production. It's in pre-production right now. It's with The Content Group in California, and it will prove to be very, very informative.

"We're filming B-roll right now. It's hard with COVID-19 to put crews together and get them all out here, staying in hotels. It's just a little bit difficult, but I think they anticipate a few more weeks before they start all of the big camera filmings," he added. The series announcement comes after Carole and her Big Cat Rescue corporation were granted control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, which was formerly run by Joe Exotic but was recently under Jeff's control. The decision was made after the judge found out that the land was illegally transferred to Joe Exotic's mother years ago. Jeff has 120 days to vacate the property.

