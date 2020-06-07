Left Menu
Cate Blanchett reveals head injury in chainsaw accident

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 07-06-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 11:37 IST
Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has revealed that she suffered a "little nick" to her head in a chainsaw accident in lockdown, but added she was "fine". Discussing life in lockdown with her four children, Blanchett shared the update during an appearance on "A Podcast of One's Own" with former Australian PM Julia Gillard.

"I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't. Apart from the little nick to my head, we're fine," the Australian actor said. Gillard asked the "Thor: Ragnarok" star to be careful with the chainsaw. "You've got a very famous head. I don't think they will want to see any nicks taken out of it," Gillard quipped.

The double Oscar winner is set to star in James Gray's upcoming movie "Armageddon Times" and Adam McKay's next directorial venture, Netflix film "Don't Look Up", also featuring Jennifer Lawrence. Blanchett is also in negotiations to star in the film adaptation of popular video game "Borderlands".

