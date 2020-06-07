Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Smith comes out as queer, voices support for black queer and trans lives

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:37 IST
Justice Smith comes out as queer, voices support for black queer and trans lives

Actor Justice Smith, best known for films like "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" , has come out as queer amid the Black Lives Matter protests in the country over the death of George Floyd. Smith made the revelation in an Instagram post on Friday and also used his coming out to call for the inclusion of black queer and trans people in the movement against violence and systemic racism.

The 24-year-old actor shared a video from a protest in New Orleans. "We chanted 'Black Trans Lives Matter', 'Black Queer Lives Matter', 'All Black Lives Matter'. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added," he wrote alongside the clip.

Smith also shared that he and "Queen Sugar" actor Nicholas Ashe, 25, are a couple. Using the hashtags #blackboyjoy, #blacklove and #blackqueerlove, Smith said of Ashe, "You've been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this is change, though the fight is far from over." The actor reiterated the importance of including black queer and trans voices in the ongoing protests.

"If your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black," Smith said. Revolution, he said, is about "the right to exist".

"To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence," he added..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing Garib Adhikar Diwas and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a political rally but a rally which has been organise...

Three killed after oil tanker hits car in MP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an oil tanker hit their car in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 7 am when the car was on way from Mumbai to Prayagraj in ...

Migrant exodus result of failed urban planning, but real estate can revive economy after COVID: K P Singh

Mushrooming urban slums and the exodus of migrant workers during the two-month lockdown period highlight the failure of urban planning in India, says billionaire realty mogul K P Singh, adding that real estate business can be a major driver...

Huge job losses imminent if demand remains weak: ACMA

Auto component sector may see huge job losses if the automotive sector continues to face headwinds due to lack of demand amid coronavirus pandemic, industry body ACMA has said. With muted demand and excess capacities already in place, the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020