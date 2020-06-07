Left Menu
Anupam Kher streams autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'; Celebs, fans shower love

On the digital launch of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on Sunday, Veteran actor Anupam Kher has received immense love and support from Bollywood celebrities and his fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:34 IST
Still from Anupam Kher's autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

On the digital launch of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on Sunday, Veteran actor Anupam Kher has received immense love and support from Bollywood celebrities and his fans. His legion of fans and Bollywood friends have left no stone unturned to make Kher's day special and has made 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' (Anything Is Possible) trend on Twitter. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play revolves around Kher's failures, triumphs and life lessons.

The actor has released it on his new website named 'theanupamkher.com'. Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and others took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to extend their good wishes to Kher on the launch 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'.

Sharing his excitement, 'Kesari' actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "An artistic showcase of his values and life lessons of how people go through challenges and failures to achieve success! My best wishes" While the ever-young star of Bollywood Anil Kapoor shared how "blown away" he was while watching 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" live on stage earlier.

"The love it received worldwide was only the beginning! Can't wait to watch it again on your website @AnupamPKher All the best and luck for the #DigitalLaunch!, the 'Malang' actor added. On the other hand, seasoned actor Paresh Rawal shared the news about this "huge initiative" and said that it will "immensely benefit the entire theatre fraternity to showcase their talent in the future.

"On behalf of all the theatre lovers wish you the best," the actor tweeted. Scores of Kher's followers too bombarded him with best wishes and admired for his great work throughout the years.

"Huge fan of @AnupamPKhersir in any role he played and eagerly waiting for this to know the different shades of life from his own experience.#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," read a Twitter user's comment. While another comment read: "Time to know how Anupam Kher has struggled throughout his journey."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor has excelled in more than one field when it comes to entertainment, and the website features the different roles essayed by the star through all the years of stardom- an actor, author, and a producer. (ANI)

