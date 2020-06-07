Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: California says film and TV production can resume; South Korean boyband BTS donates $1 million and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movie

American actress Whoopi Goldberg has leaned her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting the precarious state of the planet's natural environment. The three-minute film entitled "Gigantic Change" was released on Friday to coincide with World Environment Day. It is set in 2050 and shows a girl asking her grandmother, voiced by Goldberg, to read a "happy" bedtime story.

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets. Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.

South Korean boyband BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Popular South Korean band BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, its music label, Big Hit Entertainment, told Reuters on Sunday. On Thursday, the seven-member BTS wrote on its Twitter account that they are against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter:

'Selma' snubbed at 2015 Oscars after cast protested police violence, actor Oyelowo says

The civil rights movie "Selma" was made free for rental on Friday, a day after actor David Oyelowo said Oscar voters had deliberately snubbed the film in 2015. Oyelowo, who played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the movie, said members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences objected when "Selma" cast members protested the death of a black American.

Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.

'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police - cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon's screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed "I can't breathe." The Pokemon Company pledged $100,000 in support for Black Lives Matter. "Sesame Street" co-hosted a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning.

