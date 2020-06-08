Prince's estate shares powerful handwritten note on his 62nd birth anniv amid George Floyd protests

Legendary singer Prince's estate released a powerful message from the late artiste on his 62nd birth anniversary about "intolerance" in the wake of the widespread protests over the custodial killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man, was suffocated to death by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The music icon's estate shared the photo of the note on Sunday (June 7) on Instagram, which read that there is "nothing more ugly" than intolerance between different races and genders. "Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE," reads the handwritten note, which has been kept in Prince's personal archives. The estate noted that the "Purple Rain" hitmaker dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another'." Prince died from an opioid overdose at his Minneapolis home in 2017. He was 57.