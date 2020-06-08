Farhan Akhtar congratulates father Javed Akhtar for becoming the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI):Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is proud of his poet father Javed Akhtar becoming the first Indian to bag the Richard Dawkins Award. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor took to Instagram to post his father's picture and penned a note in the caption.

"Congratulations pa.. for being the first Indian to receive the Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking and advancing humanist values," Farhan wrote in the caption. "You absolutely and unequivocally deserve it. So so proud," his caption further read.

Bollywood writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has become the first Indian to win the award, which is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. It has been presented since 2003. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name as well as the Sahitya Akademi Award. (ANI)