Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boman Irani completes over 50 online screenwriting sessions amid lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:27 IST
Boman Irani completes over 50 online screenwriting sessions amid lockdown

Actor Boman Irani has completed more than 50 online screenwriting sessions under his workshop which aims to help aspiring writers. Boman started 'Spiral Bound' during the lockdown, which has been regularly attended by more than 70 screenwriters from across the country. The 60-year-old actor said he started ‘Spiral Bound’ with two-three screenwriters who wanted to discuss their ideas with him but the online sessions soon became an important part of his life. "After that, more and more people started joining and now we have over 75 people attending the sessions every day. It is an interactive session where we share our knowledge and understanding of screenwriting. It has been an incredible journey," Boman said in a statement. “It all begins with a story. And if you can get that right in terms of screenplay then making a movie or any other content for entertainment becomes easier. I am a student of the craft but while my endeavour is to master it, I also want to help as many brilliant minds to do the same,” he added. The first workshop of ‘Spiral Bound’ was conducted by screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris, who penned the Academy Award winning film "Birdman”

Boman will be next seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s "'83", which features Ranveer Singh as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev. The film, which chronicles India’s win under Kapil’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983, was supposed to release in April but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Temples re-opened in Karnataka with devotees wearing masks

Mangaluru, June 8 PTI The Mookambika temple in Udupi district of Karnataka and the Manjunantheshwara temple in the city were re-opened on Monday after permission was granted by the state government. The temples were shut for over two months...

2020 Watch: Has Trump hit bottom? Polls show him trailing 2020

US President Donald Trump enters the week hoping to rebound from one of the lowest points of his presidency as recent polls show that 8 in 10 Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and even spiralling out of control....

Libya's Tripoli forces press gains despite Egypt truce offer

Libyan fighters allied with the countrys U.N.-supported government in Tripoli pressed their advance on Monday, boosted by recent battlefield gains and their rivals withdrawal from around the capital, the warring sides reported. The push cam...

BSVL to conduct trials on severe sepsis drug in COVID-19 patients with ARDS

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the countrys drug regulator to conduct clinical trials on existing drug ulinastatin for potential treatment of patients with COVID-19 who are suffering from acute r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020