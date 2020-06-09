Left Menu
House of the Dragon Season 1 likely to have GoT's stars, what we know so far

Updated: 09-06-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 02:02 IST
House of the Dragon Season 1 likely to have GoT’s stars, what we know so far
Not much is known about the cast of House of the Dragon Season 1 but fans expect some stars from Game of Thrones. Image Credit: Facebook / House of the Dragon

HBO started planning for House of the Dragon for a long time. The prequel to Game of Thrones is getting ready for making its debut in 2022, thanks to HBO for giving the space and confirmation. Now Game of Thrones lovers are ardently waiting to know the latest updates surrounding the imminent House of the Dragon Season 1.

Not much is known about the cast of House of the Dragon Season 1 but fans expect some stars from Game of Thrones. The HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in a conversation with Deadline as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon would be released in April 2022.

Casey Bloys didn't provide adequate information. According to him, writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. Despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

The Targaryens hailed from Valyria. They were compelled to escape before the mysterious Doom consumed the area and annihilated its inhabitants. Among the houses of Valyria, the Targaryens was a minor one and just one of many families of dragonlords, Express noted.

House of the Dragon Season 1 doesn't have an official release date. Still, it is expected to be released in April 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

