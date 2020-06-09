Left Menu
Virgin River Season 2: Know more on shooting locations, cast, new actors & many more

Updated: 09-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:28 IST
Virgin River Season 2: Know more on shooting locations, cast, new actors & many more
Virgin River Season 2 may not have an official release date, but that can stop fans from predicting what they can see next. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Virgin River Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. Many fans are eager to know about the filming location of Virgin River including the facts and spoilers surrounding the second season.

Virgin River Season 2 may not have an official release date, but that can stop fans from predicting what they can see next. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes, as earlier declared by Netflix.

Most of the faces in Virgin River Season 2 will be the same. The actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

The filming location of Virgin River may seem to be in the United States but the series is actually shot in Canada. Some of those locations are Snug Cave, Brackendale within the District of Squamish, and Murdo Frazer Park in North Vancouver. Many say that as they opted for remote locations of Canada, their filming was not much impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Instagram account of Virgin River revealed in March this year that the Canadian actor Marco Grazzini will play the role of Mike. Even the beautiful Canadian actress, Melinda Dahl will be seen playing the role of Staci, Melinda's sister-in-law.

Virgin River Season 2 is expected to get a release date soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix web series.

