The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

The Kissing Booth 2 is going to be the life of another phase of Noah, Elle and Lee. Fans are excited knowing that Netflix has opened the door for second part. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The Kissing Booth 2 will debut on the globally popular streaming service, Netflix in July this year. The announcement of its release on July 24 was shared by Joey King during a live event on YouTube, where she was joined by fellow cast members.

In The Kissing Booth 2, the viewers may see another level of love between Noah and Elle including some struggles, enjoyment, fun and pain. Even the second part is said to contain some twists and long-distance connections. The entrance of Tyler Chaney and Taylor Perez will also be a leading part of its plot.

The Australian actor Jacob Elordi will return in The Kissing Booth 2 to play the role of Noah Flynn. Other actors will be seen such as Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans, Tyler Chaney as Stunts to name a few.

Here you can read the synopsis of The Kissing Booth shared by Netflix – Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

According to What's on Netflix, after spending a romantic few weeks together during the summer, Noah and Elle's relationship will face their hardest challenge yet as the former bad-boy heads to Harvard University. Can their relationship handle the pressure of long-distance? After being so popular with the girls at school, Elle is likely to be worried about college girls trying to get into Noah's pants.

The Kissing Booth 2 will be streamed on Netflix on July 24. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix movies and series.

