Author Rick Riordan says film adaptations of his 'Percy Jackson' books were a 'mistake'

Author Rick Riordan has blasted the film adaptations of his popular "Percy Jackson" book series, saying that they were clearly a "mistake". We're gonna fix it soon." The author further revealed that he has never seen the films as he knew they would be bad after reading their scripts."Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:00 IST
Author Rick Riordan has blasted the film adaptations of his popular "Percy Jackson" book series, saying that they were clearly a "mistake". Studio 20th Century Fox had made two films on Riordan's first two novels, featuring Logan Lerman as the eponymous protagonist.

The films, "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010) and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013)", had turned out to be both critical as well as commercial misfires for the banner. On Monday, Riordan decided to respond to the Twitter users who till date express their unhappiness over the movies.

"I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake. They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen," the author said. After one user remarked that he hates the films more than the fans, Riordan said, "Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon." The author further revealed that he has never seen the films as he knew they would be bad after reading their scripts.

"Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. "I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess," Riordan said. In May, it was announced that Disney, which recently acquired 20th Century Fox, will be developing a series based on the author's books.

Riordan and his wife Becky will both be involved in the live-action series that will make its debut on Disney Plus..

