Time to support dabbawalas: Sanjay Dutt on Mumbai's 'second lifeline'
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said it is important for people to come forward and help the dabbawalas, Mumbai's famed tiffin suppliers, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemicSharing a tweet of Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, which said the government is helping the tiffin-box carriers in this time of crisis, Dutt said they need all possible support.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:54 IST
Sharing a tweet of Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, which said the government is helping the tiffin-box carriers in this time of crisis, Dutt said they need all possible support. "The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them!" the actor wrote on Twitter and tagged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's office, state cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and actor Suniel Shetty in his tweet. Called dabbawalas the "second lifeline" of the city, first being the Mumbai Local train system, Shaikh said they have more than 100 years of relentless service behind them for feeding the workforce everyday. "#MahaVikasAghadi government is committed to stand with them in times of crisis due to lockdown. @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty," he added. With the beginning of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, several restrictions were relaxed on Monday across the country, including Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state.
