'I am a product of TV': Ranveer Singh reminisces his love for 90s television

Calling himself a "product" of television, actor Ranveer Singh expressed his love for the 90s entertainment programs on Tuesday and said that the era has shaped him as an actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:38 IST
Actor Ranveer Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Calling himself a "product" of television, actor Ranveer Singh expressed his love for the 90s entertainment programs on Tuesday and said that the era has shaped him as an actor. "I am a 90's kid. Born in 1985, the 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and those are my formative years," he said.

He further revealed about some of his favourite shows from the 90s which includes the famous sitcom 'Dekh Bhai Dekh.' "Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever. I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh! Basically, I am a TV ka bachcha, a product of television, a TV kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!" he said.

The 90s era was mostly ruled by Doordarshan with mythological shows like 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' which happens to be Singh's favourite. "When I was not watching movies on VCR, I was watching Doordarshan. I remember waiting for Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Chhaya Geet. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time," the 'Gully Boy' actor said.

"That's the decade for me. I used to watch TV all the time, non-stop which included WWF! Even when mom was watching Santa Barbara and The Bold and the Beautiful, I was totally hooked," he added. Singh will next be seen in the sports drama '83', a cinematic portrayal of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

