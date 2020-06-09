Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telugu film shooting to resume from July 15

Extending support to the Telugu Film Industry (TFI), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday agreed to resume film shooting in the state from July 15.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:50 IST
Telugu film shooting to resume from July 15
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy meets Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, director SS Rajamouli and others at his Amaravati residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Extending support to the Telugu Film Industry (TFI), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday agreed to resume film shooting in the state from July 15. A delegation of Tollywood bigshots including superstars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli had met the Chief Minister earlier today to discuss the problems faced by the industry due to COVID induced lockdown.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi addressed the media after the meeting with the CM and said that the Chief Minister has agreed to allow shooting in the state from July 15. The CM also assured to allot 300 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for the industry, the actor added. "The Chief Minister assured to provide lands in Vizag for the film industry, for setting up of studios and other production facilities working from the state," said the Andhra Pradesh's Information and Public Relations minister Perni Nani.

"The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for the celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag", the minister added. A delegation of the TFI including superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, producers D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, SS Rajamouli had reached Amaravati in a special flight from Hyderabad for meeting the CM at his residence earlier today.

The industry has been shuttered for over two months owing to the health concerns around the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Journalist Vinod Dua moves HC for quashing of FIR against him, hearing on Wednesday

Senior journalist Vinod Dua Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him on a complaint of a Delhi BJP leader who alleged that the scribe made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his y...

Graphite India Q4 net profit down 94 pc at Rs 25 cr

Graphite India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 94.14 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the market. The company had posted a net profi...

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...

The Dalai Lama to release 1st album in July

Stressed out while working at a bank in New Zealand, Junelle Kunin began searching for music paired with teachings from the Dalai Lama to calm herself down and allow herself to focus. But she couldnt find it online. Thats when the musician ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020