Katrina Kaif urges people to feed stray animals

Terming feeding of animals as "noble gesture,' actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday urged people to feed the stray animals. The 'Bang Bang' actor posted a picture on Instagram to appeal to his followers to feed the needy

"Feeding homeless animals is a noble gesture and even though they can't say the words, their gratitude shines through clearly in their eyes," read the message in the post. "I appeal to all citizens across the globe to kindly take out little food & water in bowls and keep those outside your house to FEED THE ANIMALS daily," the post further read.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to many stray animals staying hungry as people refrain from stepping out for unnecessary reasons. However, many activists and celebrities have been feeding stray animals to prevent them from dying of hunger. (ANI)