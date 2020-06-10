Left Menu
HBO Max temporarily removes 'Gone With The Wind' from library amid protests against racism

Classic Oscar-winning film 'Gone With The Wind' has been temporarily removed by HBO Max from its library in line with the ongoing protests against racism.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:03 IST
A poster of the film 'Gone With The Wind'. Image Credit: ANI

Classic Oscar-winning film 'Gone With The Wind' has been temporarily removed by HBO Max from its library in line with the ongoing protests against racism. The 1939 released epic will return to the online streaming service with a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.

"'Gone With The Wind' is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," Variety quoted an HBO Max spokesperson as saying. "These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible," the spokesperson added.

"These depictions are certainly counter to WarnerMedia's values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable, and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history," the spokesperson concluded. The death of George Floyd, an African-American man on May 25 in the US has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism, and social injustice.

Many big names from the entertainment industry raised their voice against social injustice by taking it to the streets, addressing the crowds, and through social media posts alarming their followers to take a stand against the discrimination. Meanwhile, nearly, two weeks after his death in Police Custody, Family and friends honoured George Floyd at a private funeral in the US city of Houston. Floyd's casket was rolled into the church by six men wearing black suits and masks. (ANI)

