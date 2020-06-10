Paramount, Temple Hill to develop film based on horror short 'Laura Hasn't Slept'

Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill have decided to turn horror short film "Laura Hasn't Slept" into a feature film. According to Deadline, Parker Finn, the brains behind the short, will return to write and direct the movie.

Temple Hill will produce the project as part of its deal with Paramount. "Laura Hasn't Slept" was set to have its world premiere at the South By SouthWest festival in March but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring Caitlin Stasey in the lead, the short film is about young woman desperate to rid herself of a recurring nightmare. She seeks help from her therapist to confront the terror..