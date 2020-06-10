Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia Shawkat is 'deeply sorry' for uttering N-word in 2016 interview

The actor, who has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement after the custodial killing of George Floyd, said she is trying to learn what it means to be an ally of the community.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:38 IST
Alia Shawkat is 'deeply sorry' for uttering N-word in 2016 interview

"Arrested Development" star Alia Shaukat has apologised for using the N-word during a 2016 interview. The 31-year-old actor posted a statement on Twitter after the video of the interview resurfaced on social media. The word came up while she was quoting the lyrics to a song.

"I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I’m ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black," Shaukat said. The actor, who has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement after the custodial killing of George Floyd, said she is trying to learn what it means to be an ally of the community. "I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally. The voices of black people must be amplified and heard clearly. "As an Arabic woman, who can pass for white, I’m working hard to process this nuanced access I’ve been afforded, and I realise how important it is to be hyper vigilant in the spaces I exist in. I have been trying to understand the real definition of the word ally," Shaukat said.

There have been widespread protests in the US after Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American died after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pressed his knee into his neck. "We as non black people must all take responsibility for the inactivity we’ve been comfortable to sit with for so long- that has gotten us here. Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out. "I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand. And to take on this fight for justice with an active mind and open heart. I thank you for reading," the actor concluded her statement..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...

Aurangabad: Barbers hold protest, demand reopening of salons

Barbers in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra held a protest on Wednesday morning, demanding that the state government allow them to reopen their salons as the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has impacted their livelihood. The Maharashtra ...

Virus slows Dubai airport, world's busiest for global travel

Perhaps nowhere is the worlds lack of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic more clearly felt than at Dubai International Airport, for years the worlds busiest for international travel. Its Terminal 3, which sees tens of millions pass thr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar stumble ahead of Fed

Stock markets nudged down from more than three-month highs on Wednesday, while the dollar stumbled as caution took hold ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020