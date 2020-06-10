Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avicii museum to open in Stockholm next year

A museum dedicated to the life and music of DJ-producer Avicii, behind hits such as "Wake Me Up" and "Levels", will open in his hometown Stockholm, Sweden next year. Avicii Experience will also boast of previously unpublished early version of his breakthrough hit "Levels", along with assortment of unreleased music used to develop Avicii's 2019 posthumous album, 'Tim'.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:59 IST
Avicii museum to open in Stockholm next year

A museum dedicated to the life and music of DJ-producer Avicii, behind hits such as "Wake Me Up" and "Levels", will open in his hometown Stockholm, Sweden next year. The artiste, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died in 2018 of an apparent suicide at the age of 28.

Titled Avicii Experience, the upcoming project will bring its visitors closer to the artist Avicii and the person Tim Bergling, reported Rolling Stone magazine. "The audience will follow Tim's journey from a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar, from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where the biggest hits were created," a press release read.

The museum will display a mix of memorabilia and previously unseen photographs and videos of Avicii's and also offer an insight into the music producer's "creative process and the many collaborations behind the music". Avicii Experience will also boast of previously unpublished early version of his breakthrough hit "Levels", along with assortment of unreleased music used to develop Avicii's 2019 posthumous album, 'Tim'. The museum will be part of a new facility in Stockholm called SPACE dedicated to music, gaming and content creation. A portion of revenue from the Avicii Experience will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which the Grammy-nominated DJ's family launched after his death to raise funds and awareness for a number of causes, especially those related to mental illness and suicide prevention.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...

Aurangabad: Barbers hold protest, demand reopening of salons

Barbers in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra held a protest on Wednesday morning, demanding that the state government allow them to reopen their salons as the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has impacted their livelihood. The Maharashtra ...

Virus slows Dubai airport, world's busiest for global travel

Perhaps nowhere is the worlds lack of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic more clearly felt than at Dubai International Airport, for years the worlds busiest for international travel. Its Terminal 3, which sees tens of millions pass thr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar stumble ahead of Fed

Stock markets nudged down from more than three-month highs on Wednesday, while the dollar stumbled as caution took hold ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020