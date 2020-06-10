Avicii museum to open in Stockholm next year

A museum dedicated to the life and music of DJ-producer Avicii, behind hits such as "Wake Me Up" and "Levels", will open in his hometown Stockholm, Sweden next year. The artiste, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died in 2018 of an apparent suicide at the age of 28.

Titled Avicii Experience, the upcoming project will bring its visitors closer to the artist Avicii and the person Tim Bergling, reported Rolling Stone magazine. "The audience will follow Tim's journey from a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar, from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where the biggest hits were created," a press release read.

The museum will display a mix of memorabilia and previously unseen photographs and videos of Avicii's and also offer an insight into the music producer's "creative process and the many collaborations behind the music". Avicii Experience will also boast of previously unpublished early version of his breakthrough hit "Levels", along with assortment of unreleased music used to develop Avicii's 2019 posthumous album, 'Tim'. The museum will be part of a new facility in Stockholm called SPACE dedicated to music, gaming and content creation. A portion of revenue from the Avicii Experience will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which the Grammy-nominated DJ's family launched after his death to raise funds and awareness for a number of causes, especially those related to mental illness and suicide prevention.