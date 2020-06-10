Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam take up 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana launched the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, several Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took up the challenge and are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:50 IST
Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam take up 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Rajkummar Rao (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana launched the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, several Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam took up the challenge and are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. As per the challenge, the actors were asked to repeat the tongue twister five times.

The tongue twister: 'Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,' reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film portrayed by Bachchan and Khurrana. While 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam are seen easily acing the tongue twister, actors Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao gave a fun twist to the challenge.

Dhawan is seen having a fun time while shooting the video as he began with a special address to the lead actors of 'Gulabo Sitabo.' "Hello namashkaar bhaiya, humaare jo badke bhaiya (Ayushmann Khurrana) hain, Ayushmann Ji, namashkaar aur humanure jo bhagwaan hain Amitabh ji unko aadar pranam," Dhawan said and then started repeating the tongue twister.

'Citylights' actor Rajkummar Rao on the other hand is seen repeating the tongue twister with different emotions each time starting with a rap tone to a happy tone and an extremely angry tone. The quirky comedy which marks Khurrana's first film with Amitabh Bachchan was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of the day owing to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020