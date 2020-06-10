Netflix curates 'Black Lives Matter' collection of movies, TV shows, documentaries

Left Menu
With the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupting in America, online video streaming platform Netflix has curated a new collection of entertainment programs consisting of over 45 titles about racial injustice faced by African-Americans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:13 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement erupting in America, online video streaming platform Netflix has curated a new collection of entertainment programs consisting of over 45 titles about racial injustice faced by African-Americans. According to Variety, the collection about the experience of the black community is available for American subscribers.

Some of the entertainment programs included in the 'Black Lives Matter' collection are Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods,' Ava DuVernay's '13th; and 'When They See Us,' hit series 'Orange Is The New Black,' and oscar-winning 'Moonlight' and many others. To promote the content, Netflix has started displaying a popup screen, featuring the collection as soon as the users log in to the platform.

The online streamer has also added the curated collection to the notifications of the users. "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time - we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience," Netflix tweeted promoting the new collection.

A description of the collection is also mentioned on the YouTube page of Netflix. Users can access the collection by searing for 'Black Lives Matter' in the main menu and also through the drop-down menu. (ANI)

