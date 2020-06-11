Dianne Houston to helm 'The Melony Armstrong Story'

Filmmaker Dianne Houston is set to direct the upcoming movie "The Melony Armstrong Story". Houston is best known for directing 1995 short "Tuesday Morning Ride" , which was nominated at the 1996 Academy Awards.

The new movie will chronicle the inspiring and true story of Melony Armstrong, a mother who works at a shelter for battered women and decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence for herself and others. But to do so she must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cartel and the state of Mississippi. The project hails from Moving Picture Institute with Lana Link, Rob Pfaltzgraff, and Stacey Parks as the producers reported Deadline. Armstrong and Nick Reid will serve as executive producers. The makers are planning to start production in early 2021.