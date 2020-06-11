Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dianne Houston to helm 'The Melony Armstrong Story'

Houston is best known for directing 1995 short "Tuesday Morning Ride", which was nominated at the 1996 Academy Awards. The new movie will chronicle the inspiring and true story of Melony Armstrong, a mother who works at a shelter for battered women and decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence for herself and others.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:28 IST
Dianne Houston to helm 'The Melony Armstrong Story'
Image Credit: Pixabay

Filmmaker Dianne Houston is set to direct the upcoming movie "The Melony Armstrong Story". Houston is best known for directing 1995 short "Tuesday Morning Ride" , which was nominated at the 1996 Academy Awards.

The new movie will chronicle the inspiring and true story of Melony Armstrong, a mother who works at a shelter for battered women and decides to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence for herself and others. But to do so she must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cartel and the state of Mississippi. The project hails from Moving Picture Institute with Lana Link, Rob Pfaltzgraff, and Stacey Parks as the producers reported Deadline. Armstrong and Nick Reid will serve as executive producers. The makers are planning to start production in early 2021.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks break winning streak, bonds rally on sober Fed

Asian shares swung lower on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to underpin a recovery. After a slow sta...

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.Former...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 p...

IMF approves $594 mln in aid for Guatemala's COVID-19 response

The International Monetary Fund IMF approved a 594 million emergency assistance package for Guatemalas response to the coronavirus crisis, the lender said on Wednesday.Guatemalas government requested the aid, which was approved by the IMFs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020