Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie "Out of Death"To be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furla's Emmett/Furla Films. Emmett and Furla will produce with Lydia Hull. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will be executive producers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:41 IST
Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie "Out of Death"

To be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furla's Emmett/Furla Films.  Bill Lawrence has penned the film's script, according to The Hollywood Reporter

King, 41, will play a woman on a hike who witnesses four strangers committing a crime. As she races through the woods to escape, she comes across a retired forest ranger (Willis) and seeks his help.  Emmett and Furla will produce with Lydia Hull. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will be executive producers.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plan...

Apple removes podcast app Pocket Casts from China App Store after government pressure

Apple has removed Pocket Casts, the popular iOS and Android podcast client, from the App Store in China due to the government pressure.The Cyberspace Administration of China has determined that it can be used to access content deemed illega...

China condemns 'provocative' U.S. military flight over Taiwan

China on Thursday condemned the U.S. military for the provocative flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon Chinas sovereignty and contravened international law. China considers democratically...

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Indian bank employees are demanding better cleanliness at lenders branches and more flexibility in staff work schedules following the death of at least 11 bankers and bank employees in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.The United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020