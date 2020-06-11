Left Menu
Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to premiere in 200 countries

Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', which is set to release on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, will premiere in 200 countries with subtitles in 15 languages.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:54 IST
A behind the scene still featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar from the sets of film 'Gulabo Sitabo' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', which is set to release on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, will premiere in 200 countries with subtitles in 15 languages. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement about the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer on social media.

Some of the languages in which subtitles of the film will be available are Arabic, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Italian, and among others. "#GulaboSitabo will premiere in 200 countries, with *subtitles* in 15 languages: #Arabic, #Russian, #Polish, #German, #French, #Spanish, #Italian, #Portuguese, #Indonesian, #Malay, #Korean, #Greek, #Hebrew, #Turkish and #English... Premieres tomorrow on #Amazon," tweeted Adarsh.

The quirky comedy will see Khurrana sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time. The film was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but was deferred because of coronavirus crisis and will now release directly on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow.(ANI)

