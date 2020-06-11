Left Menu
Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra take the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

Joining the list of celebrities who took part in the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, actors Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra also participated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:24 IST
Actors Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Joining the list of celebrities who took part in the 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, actors Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra also participated. As per the challenge, lead actors of the film Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana had challenged the actors, on Instagram, to repeat the tongue twister five times.

The tongue twister: 'Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,' reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film portrayed by Bachchan and Khurrana. The three Bollywood divas posted the videos of themselves repeating the tongue twister on Instagram.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor Panday posted a video of herself taking up the challenge dressed in a hoodie. Acing the tongue twister five times, she ended the video with a dab. Balan, on the other hand, shot the video sitting in a breezy picturesque terrace. Though she almost lost the grip over the tongue twister in the video, she finished the challenge perfectly with a bright smile.

While Balan and Panday aced the tongue twister in one go, 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra was seen messing up several times only to get it right in the last two takes. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not due to COVID-19 lockdown. The quirky comedy happens to be the first collaboration between Khurrana and Bachchan.

The film is scheduled to premiere on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12. (ANI)

