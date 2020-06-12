Sonam Kapoor was, is still a 'bookworm'

Left Menu
Actor Sonam Kapoor has always mentioned her love for reading books. On Friday she shared a childhood picture which shows that she was a 'bookworm' even then.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:21 IST
Throwback picture shared by actor Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor has always mentioned her love for reading books. On Friday she shared a childhood picture which shows that she was a 'bookworm' even then. The 'Delhi 6' actor shared a post on Instagram, reminiscing about the old days and her love for books.

In the picture, a young Sonam is seen lying on the bed, holding a book in her hand, flashing a smile for the camera. In the captions, she wrote: "Nothing has changed since then once a always a bookworm."

Within minutes, sister Rhea Kapoor commented: "I remember this duvet." Sonam is currently spending time with her fashion designer husband Anand Ahuja in their South-Delhi based house. (ANI)

