Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana writes admiration note for Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan

After sharing screen-space with Amitabh Bachchan in the newly released 'Gulabo Sitabo', actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday wrote a letter admiring Bachchan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:26 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana writes admiration note for Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan
Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in their character look from 'Gulabo Sitabo' (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After sharing screen-space with Amitabh Bachchan in the newly released 'Gulabo Sitabo', actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday wrote a letter admiring Bachchan. The 'Bala' actor posted a note written in Hindi on Twitter, where he recalled his first awe moment of seeing the icon in the movie 'Hum' on big screens and explained it as what drove him to become an actor.

Khurrana noted that he got this "I have arrived" feeling when his first television shoot was in the same location where Bachchan's hit song 'Jumma Chumma' was shot. From a fanboy to acting together in the same movie now, Khurrana had no words but to express how overwhelming it is for him.

From the director Shoojit Sircar, the quirky comedy sees him essaying the role of tenant Baankey, while the 'Sholay' actor plays Mirza, the landlord. The movie revolves around the character Mirza taking the legal route to evict his tenant, Baankey, from his haveli. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other.

He concluded the note by thanking the director for the wonderful opportunity and putting them both in one frame. 'Gulabo Sitabo' was released on Friday on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

14 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total count 27

Fourteen more people, including 11 women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, an official said. Of the fresh patients, 12 had recently returned from Maharashtra and two from...

UN regrets Trump move against ICC, says court must be protected

The U.N. human rights office on Friday regretted the impact that U.S. sanctions authorised by President Donald Trump may have on trials and investigations under way at the International Criminal Court ICC, saying its independence must be pr...

IMF approves US$111.06m to bring COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda

The IMF approved US111.06 million SDR80.1 million, a second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF bringing the total IMF COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda to US 220.46 million to help the urgent balance of payment needs stemmi...

Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian had no additional details about the expl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020