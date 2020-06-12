I regret starting down that road, Marisa Tomei on mother roles

Hollywood star Marisa Tomei, who has been playing the role of aunt May in Tom Holland-starrer "Spider-Man" movies, says she regrets shifting to mother roles. The actor will next be seen playing a mother to Pete Davidson's character in "The King of Staten Island" . When asked about her sudden shift to mom characters, the actor told Collider, the actor said she was talked into the change but regrets her decision now.

"I really regret starting down this road and I really regret starting to do that. I was, you know, talked into it — not (‘King of Staten Island’), but I mean just that change — and I really always felt like, ‘Oh, I could play a lot of things.’ Honestly, (playing a mom is) probably more of a stretch than other things. But, it’s — yeah, I guess I said it all.” "I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can. I mean, I do. I tried it. It was maybe not the right road, but you know, I do try to make the most of it.” The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor, best known for her roles in films such as "My Cousin Vinny" , "Only You", "The Wrestler" , "What Women Want" and "Anger Management" , said she would love to be a part of all kind of roles rather than being limited as a performer. “I mean, even genres that I would love to be in, you know? The femme fatale, and in a noir. I still think there are other aspects of even romantic comedies. I really love them, but you know really at a screwball level. There’s so many, many — the breadth of as much as women are, there’s so many roles,” she said.