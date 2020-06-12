HBO Max renews ‘Love Life’ for second season

Romantic comedy “Love Life” has been renewed by HBO Max for a season two. The renewal comes fifteen days after the anthology series was launched on May 27 on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform. Actor Anna Kendrick featured in the first season of the series in addition to executive producing. According to Variety, she won’t be in the lead role in the new season, but will be on board as executive producer.

While the first season followed the love life of Kendrick’s Darby, the second season will focus on a new lead character and Darby will appear occasionally. Sam Boyd serves as creator and showrunner on the series along with Bridget Bedard.

"We couldn’t be more excited to make another season of Love Life with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage,” Boyd and Bedard said in a joint statement. “Love Life” comes from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment. “It’s so rewarding to see 'Love Life' embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV..