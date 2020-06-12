Keke Palmer joins historical thriller ‘Alice’

Actor-singer Keke Palmer is set to star in and executive produce thriller “Alice”, from writer-director Krystin Ver Linden. The movie, inspired by true events, will mark Krystin’s feature directorial debut, reported Variety.

“The story follows the true events of a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line -- it’s 1973,” the plotline reads. Peter Lawson is producing the project with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures on board as executive producers. Steel Springs Pictures is also fully financing the project.

“So many films that depict this time in our history are rooted in victimization of the black female lead. This story is the opposite and that’s what attracted me to Krystin’s perspective. “It tackles the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while also offering inspiration and vindication through the story of Alice’s journey. I don’t want anyone to leave the theatre feeling debilitated, I want them to feel empowered,” said Palmer. Filming is slated to begin this August in Georgia.

“Keke is a prodigious talent and the perfect choice to step into the title role of Alice.This is such an important and emotional project, and when we saw Keke’s passion and vision for this woman and her story, we knew she was the one,” said Linden..