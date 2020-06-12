Left Menu
Robert De Niro talks about raising six biracial children in US

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:27 IST
Veteran actor Robert De Niro has opened up about raising six biracial children as a white parent in the US. During his virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" , the 76-year-old actor was asked about whether he had discussed the topic of race with his children. "My children are all half black and I don't have, even me, I take certain things for granted," De Niro said, referring to having more opportunities as a white man. "When people say that they tell their kids, 'Keep your hands (out) when you're stopped by any cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don't make a sudden move, don't put your hands below, don't do this,' you understand that," the actor said.

He said such a situation is "scary" and it needs to change for better. "The Irishman" star shares daughter Drena, 48, and son Raphael, 44, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He also has 24-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with his ex Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 22, and eight-year-old daughter Helen with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

His comments came amid the widespread protests in the US over the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed African American died after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pressed his knee into his neck.

During the interview, De Niro also shared his thoughts about the burning issue of police brutality against black people in the US. "A lot of people have been saying the cops have to help in the community and have a sensitivity, and there are good cops of course who have that already. But there are some who don’t, and they shouldn’t be there," the actor said.

"Anybody who hurts another person for no reason other than self-defense or the defense of other people around shouldn't be doing that job," he added..

