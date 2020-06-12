Varun Dhawan has sweetest birthday wish for his 'ma'

Actor Varun Dhawan penned down a sweet message for her mother Karuna Dhawan as she celebrated her birthday on Friday. To mark the special day, Dhawan posted a family featuring him and his brother Rohit Dhawan with their mother.

While Varun is seen embracing her mother sitting in her lap like a little child, Rohit is seen standing behind them and smiling. "Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture, being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one," the 'Kalank' actor wrote in the caption.

In addition to the sweet birthday message, Varun also posted videos from the birthday celebrations of her mother on Instagram stories. The video features Varun's mother cutting her birthday cake with her filmmaker husband David Dhawan. (ANI)