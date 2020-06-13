Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tough times don't last, tough people do: Chandrachur Singh on his acting comeback

“What was interesting is that I got to play a whole range of emotions. “I am grateful to whatever has happened so far and I believe this series is a good beginning after a long time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:13 IST
Tough times don't last, tough people do: Chandrachur Singh on his acting comeback

Stepping away from the limelight following a series of career disappointments could have been “disillusioning” for Chandrachur Singh, but the actor says his philosophical approach towards failure helped him in coping up with the lull phase. Singh made a successful Bollywood debut with Gulzar’s “Maachis”, which revolved around the rise of the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s. His second film “Tere Mere Sapne”, produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company ABCL, released the same year and did well. However, the actor didn’t get any big hits until Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Josh” and Preity Zinta’s “Kya Kehna” in 2000. “There were films that really worked well for me. After that, there were some interesting films that came my way but they just didn’t happen due to various reasons. If you are human, it affects you.

“But if you take a spiritual approach to it and believe that one day whatever is happening will start making sense, it helps. Keep your hope and faith up as everything happens for a reason,” Singh told PTI in an interview. The 54-year-old actor said that downfall always hurts, but one needs to follow a “philosophical and spiritual” path to bounce back. “It can be disillusioning to be in the spotlight and then not be seen anymore. It becomes like a shock to the system. How you cope with it matters. Tough times don't last, tough people do.

“Certain factors are in your control and certain things are not. I have accepted it like that. I believe there is a larger plan that is better than mine.” Singh’s last major acting efforts were Mira Nair's “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” (2013) and Bollywood movies like “Zilla Ghaziabad” (2013) and “Aa Gaya Hero” (2017). The actor, who has been keeping away from the limelight, is now set to give acting another shot as he gears up for his digital debut with Hotstar Specials “Aarya”.

The series, which also marks actor Sushmita Sen’s comeback to acting, is created by “Neerja” director Ram Madhavani. “I am grateful to whatever has happened so far and I believe this series is a good beginning after a long time. Maybe this was pre-planned by God or by divine forces. “What was interesting is that I got to play a whole range of emotions. He is a nice guy who became a victim of circumstances beyond his control.” “Aarya”, co-directed by Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, is scheduled to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on June 19..

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Euro T20 Slam organisers eyeing August window for tournament

Euro T20 Slam organisers are looking to stage the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in Ireland later this year. The tournament which features six city-based franchise teams was postponed in 2019 due to financial concerns.However, the...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM on COVID-19 situation in capital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capitalThe meeting comes in the wake of risi...

Trump postpones campaign rally in Tulsa to June 20

US President Donald Trump has postponed his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was earlier scheduled for June 19 Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It will now be held on June 20. We had previously sche...

London police impose restrictions as counter protests planned

British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups, have said they plan to gather ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020