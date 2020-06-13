Kareena Kapoor gets pout game on, shares selfie amid workout session

Switching on her pout mode amid the workout session, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a workout selfie saying she does, 'atleast 100 pouts a day.' The 39-year-old star put out the selfie on Instagram where she is seen making a pout during her workout session. In the picture, Kareena is seen embracing her pink glow as she ties her hair in a bun, and puts her pout game on point.

Along with the picture, the 'Udta Punjab' actor shared her the details of her pout session and wrote, "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day! (along with a flipping the hair and laughing with teary eyes emoji). As soon as Kareena shared her pout selfie, celebrity followers including Ananya Panday adored the selfie that garnered more than 1 lakh likes within just 27 minutes of being posted.

Kareena's pals including Amrita Arora also chimed in the comment section, writing, "Messss." ( with 3 fire emojis). Meanwhile, the 'Heroine' star has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates in the form of pictures and videos on Instagram. (ANI)